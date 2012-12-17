FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's president says next government must continue reforms
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 17, 2012 / 4:59 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's president says next government must continue reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's President Giorgio Napolitano arrives at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano on Monday said that whoever wins the upcoming parliamentary election, due in February, must make wide-ranging institutional and economic reforms.

“Five years is enough time for the next government” to undertake a series of needed reforms “during a season of budget rigor,” Napolitano said during an address to the highest institutional figures, including Prime Minister Mario Monti.

Napolitano said that he was “bitter and worried” that Italy’s political parties had not learned to compromise in the interest of the country even after 13 months of the technocrat Monti government, and that he expected each one to illustrate credible programs ahead of the election.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.