Italian villagers protest destruction of diseased olive trees

Trepuzzi, Italy - Farmers in the southern Italian regions of Puglia tried to stop local officials from destroying olive tress infected with a deadly bacterial disease.

More than a million olive trees, some hundreds of years old, have been blighted by xylella fastidiosa and a fruit fly infestation, forcing the government to cut down and burn the trees to contain the spread.

Olive oil production has dropped by more than 35 percent and prices are up about 30 percent from 2013, according to Coldiretti, the leading farmers’ association.