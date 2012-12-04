Suspect powder at Italy ministry sparks false alarm

ROME (Reuters) - Seven people were taken to hospital for checks after a suspect package at Italy’s labor ministry containing powder raised fears of possible anthrax contamination, but the parcel was found to be harmless.

A ministry spokesman confirmed it was a false alarm after officials inspected the package at the offices in central Rome.

Activists have carried out a number of violent protests during Italy’s economic crisis, with tax collection agencies among the chief targets of mainly symbolic attacks with firecrackers or paint bombs.