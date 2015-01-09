Italy court cuts jail term for former Parmalat finance chief

Fausto Tonna, former CFO of Parmalat, gives testimony during the Parmalat trial in Milan May 9, 2006. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca

BOLOGNA, Italy (Reuters) - An Italian appeals court on Friday reduced a jail sentence against former Parmalat finance chief Fausto Tonna to 7 years and 9 months in a case related to the spectacular collapse of the food group more than ten years ago.

Tonna was initially sentenced to 9 years and 11 months, but in March Italy’s top appeals court sent his sentence back to a lower appeals court for another ruling.

But the top court upheld stiff jail sentences against former Parmalat executives including ex-CEO Calisto Tanzi, who was found guilty on charges of fraudulent bankruptcy and criminal conspiracy.

The scandal, one of the most spectacular in recent Italian corporate history, erupted when the group revealed that a Cayman Island bank account supposedly holding $4 billion did not exist.