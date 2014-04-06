FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian diplomat detained in the Philippines: ministry
April 6, 2014 / 4:58 PM / 3 years ago

Italian diplomat detained in the Philippines: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian ambassador to Turkmenistan has been detained by police in the Philippines, who have accused him of violating laws on the safeguarding of children, the Foreign Ministry in Rome said on Sunday.

The ambassador, Daniele Bosio, denies the accusations, a ministry spokesman said, adding that the Italian embassy in Manila was aware of the situation.

Bosio was on holiday in the Philippines, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica said.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Kevin Liffey

