FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian man kidnapped last year in Philippines has been freed: ministry
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 8, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

Italian man kidnapped last year in Philippines has been freed: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - An Italian man who was kidnapped last year in the Philippines has been freed, Italy’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday, and the former missionary’s family had been notified.

Rolando del Torchio was taken at gunpoint in October from his pizzeria in the city of Dipolog in the restive southern region of Mindanao.

Small Islamist and communist rebel factions, as well as criminal gangs, operate in the Mindanao region and often snatch people in the hope that ransoms will be paid.

Filipino authorities found del Torchio in the Sulu Archipelago, according to a statement, which gave no details about who held him or how he was released.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.