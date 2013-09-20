Italian president warns against tensions with magistrates

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano warned on Friday against fresh tensions between politicians and the justice system, days after center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi launched a furious attack on judges following his conviction for tax fraud.

Napolitano said that disputes between magistrates and politicians had often marked Italian history with “grave consequences” for democracy and that it was vital to combat such tensions.

“We have to work towards this, without ever succumbing to obstacles that are by now deeply rooted or allowing conflict to flare up against the interests of the country,” he said.