Italian anti-establishment 5-Star movement to remove founder's name from logo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement voted on Tuesday to remove founder Beppe Grillo’s name from its logo, underscoring the strident ex-comedian’s retreat from the front line of the party.

Grillo, 67, has been gradually handing over the reins of Italy’s second-largest party to a younger, more moderate generation after leading it to a 25 percent share of the vote in its first national election in 2013.

“I have given my face, my name and my heart to this, but now the 5-Star Movement has grown up and is getting ready to govern Italy, it is no longer right to associate it with one name, but with everyone who is part of it,” Grillo wrote on his blog.

The 5-Star still trails a few points behind the governing Democratic Party (PD) of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in opinion polls, but the gap has been closing over the past year.

Italians are not due to go to the polls again until 2018, but instability within the ruling coalition often prompts speculation that vote could come earlier.

Pollsters EMG now say a new electoral law passed by Renzi could bring 5-Star to power, as they would win in a second round of voting if no party got an absolute majority in the first.

More than 40,000 members took up Grillo’s invitation to vote on what should replace “beppegrillo.it”, which was writ large on the movement’s original logo.

The 5-Star’s explosion onto the political scene, appealing to widespread disillusionment and weariness with traditional parties and politicians, paved the way for anti-system parties around Europe, such as Podemos in Spain and Syriza in Greece.