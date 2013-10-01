FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 1, 2013 / 3:19 PM / in 4 years

Italy PDL party secretary says party should back PM Letta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right party should back Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta in a confidence vote on Wednesday, party secretary Angelino Alfano said on Tuesday.

“I remain firmly convinced that our entire party should support Letta in a confidence vote. There are no groups or factions,” he said.

A party source said Alfano was leaning towards backing the Letta government even if that meant breaking with Berlusconi.

A spokeswoman for Alfano declined to comment.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni

