FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy coalition partner says support for Renzi government not certain
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 13, 2014 / 6:24 PM / 4 years ago

Italy coalition partner says support for Renzi government not certain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of a centre-right party in Italy’s ruling coalition, Angelino Alfano, on Thursday gave cautious and conditional support for the prospect of a new government led by Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi.

Speaking minutes after Prime Minister Enrico Letta said he would tender his resignation on Friday, Alfano told reporters his New Centre Right party’s backing would depend on the policies Renzi proposes, which must not be too far to the left.

“We are not taking anything for granted and we are not sure that the attempt to form a new government will succeed,” Alfano said.

On Thursday, Letta lost the support of his own PD party, and President Giorgio Napolitano is widely expected to ask Renzi to form a new government.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.