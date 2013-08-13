FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy president says Berlusconi jail sentence must be applied
August 13, 2013 / 5:50 PM / in 4 years

Italy president says Berlusconi jail sentence must be applied

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi leaves the stage flanked by his girlfriend Francesca Pascale at the end of a rally to protest his tax fraud conviction, outside his palace in central Rome August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said on Tuesday a jail sentence for Silvio Berlusconi must be applied, indicating that he will not pardon the former prime minister.

Members of Berlusconi’s center-right party had pressured the 88-year-old president to exercise his powers of presidential pardon to annul a tax fraud conviction that threatens Berlusconi’s future in politics.

“Any definitive sentence, and the consequent obligation of applying it, cannot but be taken into account,” Napolitano said in a statement in which he urged the importance of avoiding a government crisis over the issue.

Napolitano said he had never received a request for a pardon from Berlusconi.

