Berlusconi's ministers resign from Italy government: deputy PM

Former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi (L) stands inside the new headquarters of his re-launched original political party, Forza Italia (Go Italy), in downtown Rome September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/Pool

ROME (Reuters) - All ministers from former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right party resigned from the coalition government on Saturday, said a spokesman for Deputy Prime Minister Angelino Alfano.

Berlusconi had earlier told ministers from his People of Freedom (PDL) party to consider stepping down in protest at Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s order to freeze all decisions ahead of a confidence vote in parliament.

“The ultimatum sent by the prime minister and his Democratic Party at their government allies ... seems inadmissible and unacceptable,” Berlusconi said in a statement on Saturday.