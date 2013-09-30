FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Berlusconi says took decision alone to pull ministers
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 30, 2013 / 4:25 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Berlusconi says took decision alone to pull ministers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi told lawmakers from his People of Freedom party (PDL) on Monday that he was not influenced by anyone in his decision to withdraw PDL ministers from the government at the weekend.

Berlusconi’s shock decision undermined Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s coalition government and created significant dissent and a risk of a breakaway in his own party.

“It made no sense to remain in the government, I took this decision alone,” Berlusconi said, according to one of the parliamentarians present at the meeting.

More moderate “doves” in the PDL have said Berlusconi is being influenced by a group of hardliners who are pushing him towards extremist positions.

Reporting By Paolo Biondi, writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.