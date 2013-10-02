Italy's Berlusconi says has decided to support Letta government

Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi (C) arrives at the lower house of parliament in Rome September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italian center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday backtracked from his attempts to bring down the government and told the Senate his People of Freedom party would support Prime Minister Enrico Letta in a confidence vote.

Berlusconi said that having listened to Letta’s speech promising tax cuts and economic and judicial reform, “we have decided, not without some internal strife, to support the government.”

His words, greeted by widespread surprise, appear to put an end to the political crisis that opened up after Berlusconi ordered his ministers on Saturday to withdraw from the cabinet.