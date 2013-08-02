FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Letta says convinced interests of country will prevail
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 2, 2013 / 11:35 AM / 4 years ago

Italy's Letta says convinced interests of country will prevail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta meets with his Greek counterpart Antonis Samaras (not pictured) in Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Friday he was sure the best interests of Italy would prevail over partisan politics following a court’s confirmation of a conviction of ex premier Silvio Berlusconi.

“I am convinced that we are in a situation where everyone has to assume their responsibilities in the best interests of the country,” he told a news conference, adding that he was sure that “all parties” would do the right thing.

Italy’s supreme court on Thursday definitively confirmed a tax fraud conviction against Berlusconi, whose center-right supports Letta’s coalition government.

Reporting By Philip Pullella

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.