Italy's Letta says convinced interests of country will prevail

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Friday he was sure the best interests of Italy would prevail over partisan politics following a court’s confirmation of a conviction of ex premier Silvio Berlusconi.

“I am convinced that we are in a situation where everyone has to assume their responsibilities in the best interests of the country,” he told a news conference, adding that he was sure that “all parties” would do the right thing.

Italy’s supreme court on Thursday definitively confirmed a tax fraud conviction against Berlusconi, whose center-right supports Letta’s coalition government.