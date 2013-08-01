FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy president, after Berlusconi ruling, says cohesion crucial
#World News
August 1, 2013 / 6:54 PM / in 4 years

Italy president, after Berlusconi ruling, says cohesion crucial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano gestures as he speaks with reporters at the Quirinale palace April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s president Giorgio Napolitano, speaking after a Rome court confirmed a prison sentence against former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, urged the country to maintain its calm.

“The country needs to rediscover serenity and cohesion on vitally important institutional matters which have for too long seen it divided and unable to enact reforms,” he said in a statement.

He said there had so far been a more “respectful and calm” climate than there had been in previous trials involving Berlusconi and added: “I think this is positive for everyone.”

Reporting By Philip Pullella

