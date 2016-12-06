Italy parliament to approve 2017 budget in confidence vote on Wednesday

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's parliament will approve a 2017 budget in a confidence vote on Wednesday, a senator said, clearing the way for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to formalize his resignation.

Head of state President Mattarella has asked Renzi, who announced he would resign after a bruising defeat in a referendum on Sunday, to stay on until the budget is approved.

Senator Salvatore Di Maggio said on Tuesday that parliamentary floor leaders had agreed to give their final approval to the budget on Wednesday at around 1330 GMT.