New Italy government to be sworn in later on Monday: source

ROME (Reuters) - The new Italian cabinet will be sworn in later on Monday to speed up the political transfer of power to Prime Minister-designate Paolo Gentiloni, a political source said.

Gentiloni met various party leaders on Monday and in a sign that the talks had gone well, he announced he would see President Sergio Mattarella at 1630 GMT -- little more than 24 hours after receiving a mandate to put together a new government.

Normally at least three hours are needed after the meeting between the prime minister and head of state before the official swearing in can take place. Gentiloni is expected to include many of the ministers from Matteo Renzi's outgoing administration in his team.