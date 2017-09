ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta won a confidence vote in the Senate on Wednesday after center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi, faced with an imminent party split, backtracked on his threat to bring down the government.

The Senate voted 235 to 70 in favor of the government, while about a dozen of Berlusconi’s most hardline followers abandoned the chamber and did not vote at all after their leader’s unexpected U-turn.