Italian court to hold hearing on electoral law on January 24: statement

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's constitutional court said on Tuesday it will hold a hearing on the legitimacy of a new electoral law on Jan. 24, in a case which has major implications for when parliamentary elections might be held.

It is not clear when the court will make a definitive ruling on the disputed law, which only relates to the lower house of parliament and is known as the Italicum.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is due to resign this week after losing a referendum on Sunday over constitutional reform. Many politicians are pushing for early elections, but Italy's president will almost certainly hold off on any such decision until there is clarity over the status of the Italicum.