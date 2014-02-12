FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy President Napolitano rejects talk of early election
February 12, 2014 / 3:49 PM / 4 years ago

Italy President Napolitano rejects talk of early election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano dismissed suggestions on Wednesday that a showdown over the future of the government between Prime Minister Enrico Letta and the leader of his center-left party Matteo Renzi could lead to a snap election.

“Let’s not talk nonsense,” Napolitano said during a visit to Portugal, when asked about the possibility of early elections. The remarks, which came amid growing speculation that Renzi could replace Letta as prime minister, were confirmed by his spokesman.

As head of state, Napolitano would be responsible for calling a new election if no government can be formed with the support of parliament.

He has always said he would be very reluctant to call a new election so long as the voting law that led to stalemate at the last ballot in February of last year remains in force.

Reporting by Paolo Biondi; writing by James Mackenzie

