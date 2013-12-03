FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PM Letta raps EU's Rehn for skeptical comments on Italy
#Business News
December 3, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

PM Letta raps EU's Rehn for skeptical comments on Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta looks up as he waits for the arrival of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at Villa Madama in Rome December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Tuesday criticized European Commissioner Olli Rehn for expressing skepticism about Italy’s ability to respect pledges to cut its public debt.

The economic and monetary affairs commissioner warned in a newspaper interview that Italy was not cutting its debt fast enough and he “had to be skeptical” over its plans to cut spending and sell state assets.

Letta told reporters that in his role as commissioner Rehn “has no right to be skeptical.” He said Italy’s accounts are “in order” and it was important not to stifle economic recovery with excessive austerity.

In other comments Letta said he would set new government priorities for 2014 after talks with coalition partners ahead of a vote of confidence on December 11.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

