Italy political crisis spells good news for public finances

ROME (Reuters) - Financial markets are fretting over the latest bout of political turmoil in Italy but the absence of an operational government has sharply improved the chances that Rome can rein in its budget deficit as planned this year.

Silvio Berlusconi’s decision to withdraw his ministers from Enrico Letta’s government has halted plans for tax cuts that risked pushing the budget deficit above the European Union’s ceiling of 3 percent of national output.

The Treasury had spent weeks trying to fund Berlusconi’s demand to delay a one percentage point hike in sales tax. But as a result of the government crisis halting legislative activity, the increase came into effect on Tuesday and should contribute around one billion euros to state coffers this year.

A similar situation regards the housing tax IMU, with even greater benefits for the budget.

Again at Berlusconi’s demand, the government scrapped the first installment of the tax due in June, at a cost of 2.4 billion euros, but the decree has not yet been converted into law, meaning that in theory the tax could still be paid.

Letta promised to find another 2.4 billion euros by October 15 to scrap also the second installment, due in December, before replacing IMU altogether with a new “service tax” in 2014.

While alternative funding has already been found for the first tranche, there is now a significant likelihood that the second tranche will have to be paid.

“What has happened is good for the 3 percent (deficit) target,” said Francesco Giavazzi, a former Treasury official and now economics professor at Milan’s Bocconi University.

“The sales tax increase will go into effect and the second tranche of the tax on houses will be paid, so with these two taxes the budget (deficit) will be below 3 percent.”

The budget already includes the revenues from the sales tax and the second IMU tranche. If they go ahead it will remove the need to find alternative financing as planned.

The combined 3.4 billion euros from the sales and housing taxes would make it much easier to keep the deficit inside the 3 percent limit, unless the Treasury’s own public estimates which point to a marginal overshoot to 3.1 percent are grossly wrong.

The European Commission and the International Monetary Fund repeatedly urged Italy to increase the sales tax and not to scrap IMU, but Letta had ploughed on to placate Berlusconi, the main partner in his ruling coalition.