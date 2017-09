Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi arrives at the lower house of parliament in Rome September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italian center-right Senator Roberto Formigoni said on Wednesday that a group of 25 Senators is going to break with Silvio Berlusconi’s People of Freedom party and form its own parliamentary group.

The new group will back Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s government, while Berlusconi has so far called on his party to withdraw from the ruling coalition.