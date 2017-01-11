FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Italy PM's heart procedure was complete success: hospital
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 11, 2017 / 4:52 PM / 7 months ago

Italy PM's heart procedure was complete success: hospital

Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni gestures as he holds a traditional end-year press conference in Rome, Italy December 29, 2016.Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The heart procedure performed on Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni was a complete success and he is making an excellent recovery, doctors said on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old Gentiloni, who took office last month, had an emergency angioplasty to unblock an obstructed blood vessel of the heart late on Tuesday.

"The full success of the intervention is confirmed this afternoon by the excellent clinical progress being made by the premier," the medical bulletin issued by Rome's Gemelli hospital said.

Reporting By Gavin Jones; editing by Philip Pullella

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.