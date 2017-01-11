Italy PM's heart procedure was complete success: hospital

ROME (Reuters) - The heart procedure performed on Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni was a complete success and he is making an excellent recovery, doctors said on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old Gentiloni, who took office last month, had an emergency angioplasty to unblock an obstructed blood vessel of the heart late on Tuesday.

"The full success of the intervention is confirmed this afternoon by the excellent clinical progress being made by the premier," the medical bulletin issued by Rome's Gemelli hospital said.