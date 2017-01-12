Italy PM expected to leave hospital by end of week: doctors

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni is making an excellent recovery after undergoing a heart procedure and is expected to be released from hospital by the end of the week, doctors said on Thursday.

The 62-year-old Gentiloni, who took office last month, had an emergency angioplasty, which widens a narrow or obstructed artery or vein, to unblock a blood vessel of the heart, late on Tuesday.

Blood and heart tests showed Gentiloni was progressing extremely well, "and so he is expected to be discharged by the end of the week," a medical bulletin issued by Rome's Gemelli hospital said.