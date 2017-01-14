FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Italy PM Gentiloni leaves hospital, holds cabinet meeting
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 14, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 7 months ago

Italy PM Gentiloni leaves hospital, holds cabinet meeting

Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni arrives to hold a traditional end-year press conference in Rome, Italy December 29, 2016.Alessandro Bianchi - RTX2WTPN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni left hospital and held a cabinet meeting on Saturday following the heart procedure he underwent earlier this week, his office said.

Doctors at Rome's Gemelli hospital said the 62-year-old, who took office last month, had made an excellent recovery from the emergency angioplasty they performed to unblock a blood vessel late on Tuesday.

Gentiloni, formerly foreign minister, took over as premier when Matteo Renzi resigned after his proposed reform of the constitution was rejected by Italians in a Dec. 4 referendum.

An opinion poll in daily Corriere della Sera on Saturday gave Gentiloni's government an approval rating of 33 percent, up from 25 percent a month ago, just after he took office.

The same poll said the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is now Italy's most popular party, with 30.9 percent of voting support, just ahead of Renzi's center-left Democratic Party, on 30.1 percent.

Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Angus MacSwan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.