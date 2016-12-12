Italy PM designate Gentiloni to see President at 1630 GMT

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister-designate Paolo Gentiloni said he would see President Sergio Mattarella on Monday at 5.30 p.m. (1630 GMT) after having consulted parliament's political factions on forming a new government.

With the support of the lawmakers who also backed his predecessor, Matteo Renzi, Gentiloni is expected to tell the president that he can form Italy's 64th government in 70 years.

Mattarella has asked Gentiloni, who was foreign minister in the outgoing cabinet, to quickly put together an administration. Renzi resigned on Wednesday after losing a referendum over his flagship constitutional reform.