Italy PM Letta urges backing for government in no-confidence vote
#World News
July 19, 2013 / 9:20 AM / in 4 years

Italy PM Letta urges backing for government in no-confidence vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta looks on as he stands in the courtyard of Chigi Palace in Rome July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta urged parliament to back his deputy in a no-confidence vote on Friday which threatens to plunge his fragile coalition into a political crisis.

“What I am asking you for is a new vote of confidence in the government which I have the honor to lead,” he told the Senate before a vote on the motion against Interior Minister Angelino Alfano, who is also deputy prime minister.

The vote against Alfano, secretary of Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right People of Freedom party, was called after the widely criticized and hurried deportation of the family of a dissident Kazakh oligarch. Letta said a police report had shown that Alfano was not involved in the operation, which he said had piled embarrassment and discredit on Italy.

Reporting By James Mackenzie; editing by Barry Moody

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
