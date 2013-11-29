FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM Letta to call new confidence vote
November 29, 2013 / 12:12 PM / 4 years ago

Italy PM Letta to call new confidence vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta arrives for the EU Eastern Partnership summit in Vilnius November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Friday he would call a new confidence vote in parliament to confirm his government’s majority after the withdrawal of Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party from the ruling coalition.

Speaking at the sidelines of a European Union summit meeting in Vilnius, Letta said the vote would be held after his center-left Democratic Party elects a new leader on December 8 and would be based on a new agenda for 2014 which would be discussed with coalition partners.

“The confidence vote we will seek in parliament will allow us to pass from defense into attack,” said Letta, whose government is backed by the Democratic Party, a centrist group and a center-right group which broke away from Forza Italia.

The comment came days after Letta won a confidence vote on the 2014 budget in the Senate by 171 votes to 135, with Forza Italia formalizing its move to the opposition by voting against the government.

Reporting By James Mackenzie; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
