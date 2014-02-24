FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Italy PM Renzi wins Senate confidence vote
February 24, 2014 / 11:24 AM / 4 years ago

New Italy PM Renzi wins Senate confidence vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Italian Senate is seen before the start of a confidence vote in Rome February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - New Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won his first confidence vote in parliament after pledging to cut labour taxes and pass broad institutional reforms to bring life back into a moribund economy.

In a vote which concluded in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Senate supported the confidence motion needed to confirm his new government in office by 169 votes in favour to 139 against.

Renzi must now win a confidence vote on Tuesday in the lower house, where his center-left Democratic Party has a strong majority.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary and James Mackenzie

