Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni attends a press conference after a foreign minister meeting of the EU founding members in Berlin, Germany, June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

ROME Italian President Sergio Mattarella summoned Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni to the presidential palace on Sunday, in a strong indication that the head of state has chosen him to try to form a new government.

Caretaker Prime Minister Matteo Renzi resigned last week after losing a referendum on constitutional reform on which he has staked his job.

If, as expected, Gentiloni is formally given the mandate, he will begin consultations with political forces to form the next government.

