Italian PM Letta to meet president over political crisis

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said he would meet President Giorgio Napolitano on Friday to discuss the tense political situation following threats by the center-right party of Silvio Berlusconi to pull out of his coalition government.

“I asked to be received by the head of state,” Letta told reporters on Thursday during a visit to New York.

“I will ask both the government and parliament what road we want to take because it is absolutely essential to achieve clarity and stability,” he said.

Letta said he had “comprehension” for the difficulties of Berlusconi and his lawmakers following Berlusconi’s conviction last month for tax fraud, but it was vital that these should be “clearly separated” from the fate of his government.