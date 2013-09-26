FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian PM Letta to meet president over political crisis
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
Trump's tax plan
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 26, 2013 / 6:05 PM / 4 years ago

Italian PM Letta to meet president over political crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta speaks at the Columbia University's World Leaders Forum in New York September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said he would meet President Giorgio Napolitano on Friday to discuss the tense political situation following threats by the center-right party of Silvio Berlusconi to pull out of his coalition government.

“I asked to be received by the head of state,” Letta told reporters on Thursday during a visit to New York.

“I will ask both the government and parliament what road we want to take because it is absolutely essential to achieve clarity and stability,” he said.

Letta said he had “comprehension” for the difficulties of Berlusconi and his lawmakers following Berlusconi’s conviction last month for tax fraud, but it was vital that these should be “clearly separated” from the fate of his government.

Reporting By Francesca Trianni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.