Italian PM Letta to seek parliamentary backing: source
#World News
September 28, 2013 / 6:03 PM / 4 years ago

Italian PM Letta to seek parliamentary backing: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta will seek to verify the level of support he commands in parliament next week, following the resignation of centre-right ministers from his government, but he may not call a full confidence vote, a government source said on Saturday.

President Giorgio Napolitano, who would have to decide whether to call new elections or try to oversee the formation of a new government, said in a statement he had been informed by Letta of the resignations and would decide the next steps together with the prime minister.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni and Catherine Hornby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
