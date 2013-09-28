Italian PM Letta to seek parliamentary backing: source

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta will seek to verify the level of support he commands in parliament next week, following the resignation of centre-right ministers from his government, but he may not call a full confidence vote, a government source said on Saturday.

President Giorgio Napolitano, who would have to decide whether to call new elections or try to oversee the formation of a new government, said in a statement he had been informed by Letta of the resignations and would decide the next steps together with the prime minister.