Italy PM says government stronger, more cohesive after Berlusconi exit

Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta speaks during a party congress of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Leipzig, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Wednesday that his government is stronger after Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party left the ruling coalition.

“The government is stronger now because it’s more unified and cohesive,” Letta told reporters, adding that urgent economic and institutional reforms can now be implemented more rapidly than before.

Letta survived a confidence vote in the Senate held overnight over the 2014 budget with the support of a splinter group that left Berlusconi’s party earlier this month.