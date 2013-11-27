FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy PM says government stronger, more cohesive after Berlusconi exit
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 27, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

Italy PM says government stronger, more cohesive after Berlusconi exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta speaks during a party congress of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Leipzig, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Wednesday that his government is stronger after Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party left the ruling coalition.

“The government is stronger now because it’s more unified and cohesive,” Letta told reporters, adding that urgent economic and institutional reforms can now be implemented more rapidly than before.

Letta survived a confidence vote in the Senate held overnight over the 2014 budget with the support of a splinter group that left Berlusconi’s party earlier this month.

Reporting by Paolo Biondi. Writing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.