Italy's Letta says anyone who wants him to resign must say so openly
February 12, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Letta says anyone who wants him to resign must say so openly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta made clear on Wednesday he had no intention of resigning and that if center-left leader Matteo Renzi wants to replace him he must say so openly.

Letta spoke to reporters amid widespread speculation that Renzi, the leader of the Democratic Party (PD) that both men belong to, will push for the PD to withdraw its support from Letta at a leadership meeting on Thursday.

“Anyone who wants to take my place must spell out their intentions,” Letta said after an hour long meeting with Renzi in which sources said neither man was willing to back down.

Letta said he was proud of his government’s record and that he was motivated by a spirit of service to the country not by personal ambition.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

