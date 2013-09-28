FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian PM Letta accuses Berlusconi of 'huge lie'
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 28, 2013 / 6:40 PM / 4 years ago

Italian PM Letta accuses Berlusconi of 'huge lie'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Prime Minister Enrico Letta accused center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi on Saturday of telling Italians a “huge lie” by claiming the cabinet’s failure to pass measures to avert a rise in sales tax was the reason for pulling out of the government.

The statement came after Berlusconi, battling moves to expel him from parliament following a tax fraud conviction, pulled ministers from his center-right party out of the cabinet, effectively bringing down Letta’s fragile coalition of left and right.

“To justify today’s mad and irresponsible action, aimed exclusively at covering his own personal issues, Berlusconi is trying to twist reality, using the sales tax as an alibi,” he said in a statement.

“In parliament, everyone will have to assume responsibility for their actions before the nation,” he said. (Reporting By James Mackenzie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.