Meeting between Italy PM and rival Renzi ended in deadlock: source

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta and rival center-left leader Matteo Renzi did not resolve their differences after a meeting on Wednesday and Letta will hold a press conference later in the day, a source in the premier’s office said.

Both “left their positions unchanged” after the meeting, the source said. There have been increasing expectations that Letta will resign and make way for Renzi to take his place at the head of a new government.

The two met a day before the 140-strong leadership group of the center-left Democratic Party (PD) is due to decide whether the largest party in the coalition will continue to support the prime minister.