FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Meeting between Italy PM and rival Renzi ended in deadlock: source
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 12, 2014 / 12:39 PM / 4 years ago

Meeting between Italy PM and rival Renzi ended in deadlock: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta and rival center-left leader Matteo Renzi did not resolve their differences after a meeting on Wednesday and Letta will hold a press conference later in the day, a source in the premier’s office said.

Both “left their positions unchanged” after the meeting, the source said. There have been increasing expectations that Letta will resign and make way for Renzi to take his place at the head of a new government.

The two met a day before the 140-strong leadership group of the center-left Democratic Party (PD) is due to decide whether the largest party in the coalition will continue to support the prime minister.

Reporting by Roberto Landucci; writing by Steve Scherer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.