FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy PM Letta says will not be present at key party meeting
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 13, 2014 / 1:27 PM / 4 years ago

Italy PM Letta says will not be present at key party meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Thursday he would not attend a meeting of the Democratic Party leadership which is expected to decide whether it will force him to stand aside and allow party leader Matteo Renzi to form a new government.

“I think that in an important day such as this, the discussion should take place, and decisions should be taken with the maximum serenity and transparency,” he said in a letter to the party issued by his office.

He said he would await the decision of the party leadership at his office in Palazzo Chigi. The meeting is due to begin at 3 p.m. (1400 GMT).

Reporting By James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.