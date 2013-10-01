Italy PM Letta rejects resignations of Berlusconi ministers: government spokesman

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Tuesday rejected the resignations of five ministers from Silvio Berlusconi’s People of Freedom (PDL) party who were ordered to step down by the center-right leader on Saturday, a government spokesman said.

The ministers, including PDL secretary and Interior Minister Angelino Alfano, earlier on Tuesday balked at Berlusconi’s call to withdraw support for the government and seek early elections, and said the PDL should continue to back Letta.