Berlusconi dissidents present motion to back Italy government: minister
October 2, 2013 / 9:40 AM / 4 years ago

Berlusconi dissidents present motion to back Italy government: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Dissidents from center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi’s party have filed a motion in support of Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s government, Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi said on Wednesday.

Berlusconi is considering backing Letta in the confidence vote, reversing his previous position to withdraw support from the government because of a growing revolt within his People of Freedom (PDL) party, a center-right source said earlier.

Lupi is one of the PDL members who has led the movement to defy Berlusconi in favour of the survival of the government.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
