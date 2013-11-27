FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berlusconi says it is bitter day of mourning for Italian democracy
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 27, 2013 / 3:59 PM / 4 years ago

Berlusconi says it is bitter day of mourning for Italian democracy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi, on the verge of being stripped of his seat in parliament after a tax fraud conviction, said Wednesday was a dark day for the country’s democracy.

“It is a bitter day, a day of mourning for Italian democracy,” said Berlusconi at a street rally outside his Rome residence minutes before the voting to expel him from parliament is expected to begin.

The magistrates and judges who convicted him of committing tax fraud in August are opening the way for a socialist takeover of the country by eliminating him, Berlusconi said.

Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Naomi O'Leary

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.