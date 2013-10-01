Italy president says Letta to seek parliament backing for solid government

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta will seek support in parliament to continue at the head of a solid government next year, President Giorgio Napolitano said in a statement on Tuesday after a meeting with Letta.

Letta is due to outline a program of priorities in a speech to parliament on Wednesday and is expected to call a confidence vote afterwards.

Napolitano said Letta would seek “stable commitment for continuing government action from the most immediate deadlines to objectives to be pursued in 2014”.