OECD chief economist Padoan to be Italian finmin: source

Chief Economist for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development Pier Carlo Padoan (L) speaks with reporter Simon Kennedy outside the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Grand Teton National Park, August 28, 2010. REUTERS/Price Chambers

PARIS (Reuters) - OECD Chief Economist Pier Carlo Padoan will be appointed Italy’s next finance minister, a source at the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday.

“He’s got it, he’ll be the finance minister,” the OECD source told Reuters, adding that an official announcement was expected at 1500 GMT.

As head of the OECD’s economics department, Padoan has called for aggressive easing from the European Central Bank and was an early critic of tough budget cutbacks in the euro zone’s weakest economies as they struggled with excessive debt.