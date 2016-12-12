Padoan to stay as economy minister in new Italian government: source

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan will retain his post in the new government put together by Prime Minister-designate Paolo Gentiloni, a political source said, in a sign of continuity aimed at reassuring markets.

Angelino Alfano was set to leave his position as interior minister and will become foreign minister, the source added.

The new cabinet is due to be officially unveiled and sworn in later on Monday, speeding up the transfer of power from outgoing Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who resigned last week after losing a Dec. 4 referendum on constitutional reform.