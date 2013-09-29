Italian PM Letta to go before parliament

Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta speaks during a news conference held for the Italian media, at the Italian Academy in Columbia University, New York September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS EDUCATION) - RTX14124

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta will go before parliament to chart a possible way out of the country’s political crisis, a statement from the Italian President’s office said on Sunday.

The statement, which came after a meeting between Letta and President Giorgio Napolitano, said the two men had discussed possible solutions after the shock resignation of five ministers belonging to Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right party.

Since the resignations, several members of the center-right party -- including the ministers who stepped down -- have given contradictory signals as to whether they support Berlusconi’s desire to hold new elections.

In the statement, Napolitano said the varied declarations of these center-right politicians had created a “climate of clear uncertainty regarding possible developments”. Hence, the statement said, Letta would go before parliament to “illustrate his assessment of the situation and what could be done.”