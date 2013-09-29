FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian PM Letta to go before parliament
September 29, 2013 / 6:50 PM / 4 years ago

Italian PM Letta to go before parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta speaks during a news conference held for the Italian media, at the Italian Academy in Columbia University, New York September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS EDUCATION) - RTX14124

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta will go before parliament to chart a possible way out of the country’s political crisis, a statement from the Italian President’s office said on Sunday.

The statement, which came after a meeting between Letta and President Giorgio Napolitano, said the two men had discussed possible solutions after the shock resignation of five ministers belonging to Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right party.

Since the resignations, several members of the center-right party -- including the ministers who stepped down -- have given contradictory signals as to whether they support Berlusconi’s desire to hold new elections.

In the statement, Napolitano said the varied declarations of these center-right politicians had created a “climate of clear uncertainty regarding possible developments”. Hence, the statement said, Letta would go before parliament to “illustrate his assessment of the situation and what could be done.”

Reporting By Alessandra Galloni; editing by James Mackenzie

