'We must stay united', Berlusconi tells party dissenters: source

ROME (Reuters) - Italian center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi told his People of Freedom lawmakers that they must stick together after some party officials expressed dissent at his decision to withdraw the group’s ministers from Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s government.

“We must remain united,” Berlusconi said, according to a parliamentarian present at the meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He added he was willing to conditionally support the 2014 budget to be presented next month and other tax measures, but Italy should then hold a new election.