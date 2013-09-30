FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'We must stay united', Berlusconi tells party dissenters: source
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 30, 2013 / 4:53 PM / 4 years ago

'We must stay united', Berlusconi tells party dissenters: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi told his People of Freedom lawmakers that they must stick together after some party officials expressed dissent at his decision to withdraw the group’s ministers from Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s government.

“We must remain united,” Berlusconi said, according to a parliamentarian present at the meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He added he was willing to conditionally support the 2014 budget to be presented next month and other tax measures, but Italy should then hold a new election.

Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.