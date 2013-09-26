Italy president says must handle 'disturbing' political issue

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano on Thursday canceled his attendance at a conference because of what he called a “disturbing” political development that required his attention, a day after center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi urged his allies to resign en masse from parliament.

“I would have participated in today’s conference if yesterday there had not been a sudden political development that is institutionally disturbing and which requires all my attention today,” Napolitano wrote in a note to the organizers of the conference.

Napolitano helped oversee the formation of the current right-left coalition headed by Prime Minister Enrico Letta and would have to decide whether to call elections or seek the formation of a new coalition if the government were to fall.