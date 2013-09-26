FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy president says must handle 'disturbing' political issue
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 26, 2013 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

Italy president says must handle 'disturbing' political issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano gestures after a news conference at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano on Thursday canceled his attendance at a conference because of what he called a “disturbing” political development that required his attention, a day after center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi urged his allies to resign en masse from parliament.

“I would have participated in today’s conference if yesterday there had not been a sudden political development that is institutionally disturbing and which requires all my attention today,” Napolitano wrote in a note to the organizers of the conference.

Napolitano helped oversee the formation of the current right-left coalition headed by Prime Minister Enrico Letta and would have to decide whether to call elections or seek the formation of a new coalition if the government were to fall.

Reporting by Paolo Biondi; writing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.