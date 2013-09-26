FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy president slams center-right for resignation threat
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 26, 2013 / 11:48 AM / 4 years ago

Italy president slams center-right for resignation threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano gestures after a news conference at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano on Thursday said if center-right lawmakers resigned to protest against Silvio Berlusconi being stripped of his Senate seat after a tax-fraud conviction, they would undermine the workings of parliament.

A mass resignation of the People of Freedom (PDL) party members “would be a blow to the roots of parliament’s ability to function,” Napolitano said in an unusually strong statement.

“There is still time, which I hope is used well, to find a way to express - if this is what the PDL parliamentarians want to do - their political and human empathy for the PDL president without putting at risk the functioning of the two houses of parliament,” he said.

Napolitano also called the use of expressions like “coup d‘etat” and “subversion” when referring to Berlusconi’s conviction was “absurd”, and he repeated that neither he nor Prime Minister Enrico Letta could do anything to change the outcome of the trial.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.