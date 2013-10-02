Italian president warns parties against renewed turbulence

ROME (Reuters) - President Giorgio Napolitano warned the parties in Italy’s governing coalition on Wednesday against renewed political turbulence after Prime Minister Enrico Letta won a confidence vote in parliament.

Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, facing revolt in his own centre-right party, earlier backtracked from threats to bring down the government.

“The government has stood the test, beaten the challenge,” Napolitano said in a statement. He said Letta and his cabinet could not allow a renewal of daily political turmoil.